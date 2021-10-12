Coronavirus in Arkansas: 733 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 733 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, October 12.

There are 6,806 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 537 people are hospitalized and 160 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,147.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 71

Pulaski – 67

Washington – 49

It seems we are at a plateau with new cases, steady but not declining. I am hopeful this will improve. Also, our vaccination rate is slowing, and I trust that will improve as well. pic.twitter.com/lqwoh4kKwB — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 12, 2021

Of the state’s 3,910,710 vaccine doses, 2,994,877 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 286,577 people have received only their first dose, while 1,363,266 people are fully vaccinated.

