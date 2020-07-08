Coronavirus in Arkansas: 734 new cases, 4 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 734 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 25,246.

Hutchinson announced four additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas, raising the state’s death toll to 305.

Hospitalizations due to the virus are down to 358 (-11) since Tuesday, Hutchinson reported, including 79 patients on ventilators (-4).

The 734 new cases announced today include:

Pulaski County – 87 new cases

Washington County – 72 new cases

Benton County – 60 new cases

Pope County – 46 new cases

Mississippi County – 39 new cases

Yell County – 32 new cases

Johnson County – 26 new cases

Saline County – 21 new cases

There are now 5,545 cases considered active in the state, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. The active cases include:

5070 in the general community

350 in correctional facilities

125 in nursing homes

Hutchinson said the state has performed 4567 tests over the last 24 hours.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from July 8, 2020 below: