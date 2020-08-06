Coronavirus in Arkansas: 735 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. José Romero, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), announced 735 new cases and 7 additional deaths due to COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, August 6 at the state’s daily press conference.

Governor Asa Hutchinson was absent from Thursday’s press conference due to a scheduled meeting in Washington D.C. with the National Governors Association.

The seven additional deaths raise the statewide death toll to 515.

Net hospitalizations dropped to 514 (-2) on Thursday, Romero said, including 111 (+5) patients on ventilators.

There are now 6968 cases in Arkansas considered active by ADH, including:

6339 in the general community

548 in correctional facilities

71 in nursing homes

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 73

Craighead – 69

Sebastian – 62

Poinsett – 27

Benton – 24

Garland – 24

Crittenden – 23

Mississippi – 23

Green – 22

Saline – 21

Romero said the state received 4514 test results over the last 24 hours. Arkansas’ cumulative percent positive rate ticked up slightly to 8.6 percent, Romero said.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.