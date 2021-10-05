Coronavirus in Arkansas: 747 new cases, 23 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 747 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, October 5.

There are 8,096 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 664 people are hospitalized and 188 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,775.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton – 53
  • Pulaski – 51
  • Washington – 44

Of the state’s 3,847,580 vaccine doses, 2,946,832 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 289,127 people have received only their first dose, while 1,348,558 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active cases have continued to decline every day for more than three weeks. We’re now at the lowest level since the middle of July,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Our hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline. Vaccines can prevent deaths, and we are losing too many Arkansans.”

