Coronavirus in Arkansas: 76 new cases, three additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 76 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, May 10.

There are 2,053 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 169 people are hospitalized and 41 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,764.

There have been 1,074 PCR tests this month and 255 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 17

Benton – 8

Lonoke – 7

Of the state’s 2,556,390 vaccine doses, 1,813,895 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 251,659 people have received only their first dose, while 810,325 people are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccine administration is higher in today’s report than the same day in the previous two weeks, and our seven-day average of new cases remains steady. This report is a good start to the week, and we will hopefully continue to get more Arkansans vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.