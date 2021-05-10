Coronavirus in Arkansas: 76 new cases, three additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 76 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, May 10.

There are 2,053 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 169 people are hospitalized and 41 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,764.

There have been 1,074 PCR tests this month and 255 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 17
  • Benton – 8
  • Lonoke – 7

Of the state’s 2,556,390 vaccine doses, 1,813,895 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 251,659 people have received only their first dose, while 810,325 people are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccine administration is higher in today’s report than the same day in the previous two weeks, and our seven-day average of new cases remains steady. This report is a good start to the week, and we will hopefully continue to get more Arkansans vaccinated,” Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers