Coronavirus in Arkansas: 781 new cases, 10 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 781 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, October 14.

There are 6,820 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 505 people are hospitalized and 153 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,176.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Washington – 82

Benton – 76

Pulaski – 75

We cut hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in half since this time last month. A relief for healthcare workers that have worked tirelessly to care for Arkansans who needed help. We can continue to cut down those numbers by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/KMskAQmvcd — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 14, 2021

Of the state’s 3,924,840 vaccine doses, 3,008,197 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 286,008 people have received only their first dose, while 1,367,271 people are fully vaccinated.

“We cut hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in half since this time last month. A relief for healthcare workers that have worked tirelessly to care for Arkansans who needed help,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “We can continue to cut down those numbers by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same.”