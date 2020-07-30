Coronavirus in Arkansas: 791 new cases, 8 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 791 new cases and eight additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 at his daily press conference on Thursday, July 30.

There are now 6580 cases in the state considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. The state’s death toll stands at 442.

The top counties reporting new cases on Thursday include:

Pulaski – 73

Sebastian – 57

Benton – 47

Garland – 44

Washington – 37

Independence – 34

Jefferson – 31

Pope – 30

Craighead – 29

Mississippi – 23

Faulkner – 21

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide dropped by a net four on Thursday to 504, Hutchinson said, including 101 patients on ventilators (-7).

Hutchinson said the state received 5598 tests results over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients considered recovered by the Arkansas Department of Health rose to 34,737 (+800) on Thursday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Thursday, July 30 below: