Coronavirus in Arkansas: 795 new cases, 16 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 795 new cases and 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 772.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 60, 378. There have been 54, 133 recoveries.

These numbers were shared in a Facebook post by Governor Asa Hutchinson Saturday, including the following statement:

“There are 795 new COVID-19 cases in AR which reminds us it is still easy to catch the virus if we are careless or reckless. I do like our high number of tests & the continued decline of hospitalizations is good to hear. Please be responsible & protect others. Have a safe weekend.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers