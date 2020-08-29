Coronavirus in Arkansas: 795 new cases, 16 additional deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 795 new cases and 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 772.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 60, 378. There have been 54, 133 recoveries.

These numbers were shared in a Facebook post by Governor Asa Hutchinson Saturday, including the following statement:

“There are 795 new COVID-19 cases in AR which reminds us it is still easy to catch the virus if we are careless or reckless. I do like our high number of tests & the continued decline of hospitalizations is good to hear. Please be responsible & protect others. Have a safe weekend.”