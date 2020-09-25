Coronavirus in Arkansas: 796 new cases, 19 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 796 new cases and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, September 25.
There are now 6,830 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 69,521 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 77,472 cases.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1116.
A total of 484 (+27) people are hospitalized and 95 (-2) are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Pulaski – 63
- Washington – 47
- Craighead – 43
- Sebastian – 43
- Crawford – 42
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.