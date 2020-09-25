Coronavirus in Arkansas: 796 new cases, 19 additional deaths

In this Monday, April 27, 2020 photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 796 new cases and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, September 25.

There are now 6,830 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 69,521 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 77,472 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1116.

A total of 484 (+27) people are hospitalized and 95 (-2) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 63

Washington – 47

Craighead – 43

Sebastian – 43

Crawford – 42

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.