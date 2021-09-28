Coronavirus in Arkansas: 800 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 800 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, September 28.

There are 10,858 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 809 people are hospitalized and 225 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,651.

Of the state’s 3,751,870 vaccine doses, 2,889,640 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 294,313 people have received only their first dose, while 1,330,933 people are fully vaccinated.

The governor’s briefing can be viewed above.