Coronavirus in Arkansas: 8,118 new cases, 14 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 8,118 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, January 22.

There are 102,576 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, an increase of 1,435.

A total of 1,695 people are hospitalized which is an increase of one. There are 207 people on ventilators, an increase of 12.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 942

Benton – 710

Washington – 636

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 9,498.

Of the state’s 4,859,090 vaccine doses, 3,848,917 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 372,061 people have received only their first dose, while 1,535,382 people are fully vaccinated.

This is the lowest increase in hospitalizations since Christmas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “This upcoming week will tell us what February will look like. Listen to your trusted medical professional and get the vaccine and booster.”