Coronavirus in Arkansas: 834 new cases, 14 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 834 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, February 23.

The statewide death toll due to the virus is now 5,377.

There are currently 545 (-43) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 99 (-10) individuals on ventilators.

The state’s active case count has fallen to 4,807 (-92).

As of Tuesday, the state had given 534,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of 855,230 total doses received or allocated.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, February 23 below: