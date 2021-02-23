Coronavirus in Arkansas: 834 new cases, 14 additional deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 834 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, February 23.

The statewide death toll due to the virus is now 5,377.

There are currently 545 (-43) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, including 99 (-10) individuals on ventilators.

The state’s active case count has fallen to 4,807 (-92).

As of Tuesday, the state had given 534,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of 855,230 total doses received or allocated.

You can watch the full press conference from Tuesday, February 23 below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers