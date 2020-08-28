Coronavirus in Arkansas: 838 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 838 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 756.

The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:

Pulaski -65

Benton – 49

Washington – 41

Pope – 39

Faulkner -29

Jefferson – 27

Sebastian – 27

Craighead – 25

Mississippi – 21

Garland – 21

Independence – 20

There are currently 5496 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

4603 in the general community

668 in correctional facilities

225 in nursing homes

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dropped to 407 (-26) on Friday, including 95 (-4) patients on ventilators.

“That’s such good news, because it gives us the cushion,” Hutchinson said. “We hope that the new cases will not bring an increase in hospitalizations, but they might.”

Hutchinson reported 6360 test results in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

The ADH says it is beginning to see an increased number of COVID-19 cases reported on some university campuses.

Romero says the ADH will be increasing its testing on campuses over the next few weeks.

He says if this doesn’t get under control, it could be a threat to the surrounding community.

“These young adults are living in close quarters and that there’s always a chance for it to spread in those close quarters if we don’t adhere to the three tenants,” he said, “masks, physical distancing and washing of our hands.”

Romero said at the University of Arkansas, 75 people were tested and about one third of those tests came back positive.

He says there will be testing events going on at the campus next week on Tuesday and Thursday.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key says it’s been a successful first week back to school.

He says no additional schools had to make any modifications this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

He did say some of the cases reported this week were situations that could have been avoided.

“Parents, if your student is having symptoms or if you have taken your student to get tested please follow those quarantine guidelines until you have received your test results,” he said.

Key says a major issue is parents sending their students back to school before they received their results which were later confirmed positive.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Friday, August 28 below: