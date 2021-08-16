Coronavirus in Arkansas: 856 new cases, 31 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 856 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, August 16.

There are 24,098 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,459 people are hospitalized and 323 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,498.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 140

Benton – 85

Craighead– 82

Of the state’s 3,173,450 vaccine doses, 2,524,334 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 353,657 people have received only their first dose, while 1,129,229 people are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s report shows another high day of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, a trend that needs to continue. As many children across Arkansas head back to school today, I am praying for a safe and productive year.”