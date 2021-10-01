Coronavirus in Arkansas: 857 new cases, 27 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 857 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, October 1.

There are 9,988 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 703 people are hospitalized and 190 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,718.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Washington – 102
  • Pulaski – 90
  • Benton – 82

Of the state’s 3,824,150 vaccine doses, 2,918,005 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 292,101 people have received only their first dose, while 1,339,115 people are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers