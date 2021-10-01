Coronavirus in Arkansas: 857 new cases, 27 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 857 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Friday, October 1.
There are 9,988 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.
A total of 703 people are hospitalized and 190 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,718.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Washington – 102
- Pulaski – 90
- Benton – 82
Of the state’s 3,824,150 vaccine doses, 2,918,005 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 292,101 people have received only their first dose, while 1,339,115 people are fully vaccinated.