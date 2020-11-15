Coronavirus in Arkansas: 874 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Sunday.

The Natural State saw 707 new confirmed cases combined with 167 probable cases for a total of 874 new cases of the coronavirus.

The number of active cases across Arkansas decreased by 22 to 16,531.

The state saw 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s total death count to 2,183.

Hospitals took in 18 new COVID-19 patients, brining the total number of hospitalized patients to 830. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by five to 116.

Across Arkansas, 9,693 additional PCR tests were performed along with 1,484 antigen tests.

The ADH broke down the case numbers by county the top five counties for new cases are Pulaski, 136; Benton, 62; Sebastian, 50; Washington, 43; and Craighead 38.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the updated infographic.

“There are 874 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We had significant testing and lower numbers,” Hutchinson said, “This is part of weekend lag but I am grateful for all who follow the guidelines and are making a difference. Let’s stay strong and together.”