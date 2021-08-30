Coronavirus in Arkansas: 882 new cases, 33 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard recorded 882 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Monday, August 30.

There are 22,427 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,257 people are hospitalized and 361 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,912.

Of the state’s 3,506,980 vaccine doses, 2,683,076 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 340,483 people have received only their first dose, while 1,211,121 people are fully vaccinated.