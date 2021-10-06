Coronavirus in Arkansas: 882 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 886 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Wednesday, October 6.

There are 7,879 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 624 people are hospitalized and 173 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 7,781.

Of the state’s 3,856,380 vaccine doses, 2,957,104 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 288,852 people have received only their first dose, while 1,351,713 people are fully vaccinated.

