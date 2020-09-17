Coronavirus in Arkansas: 883 new cases, 8 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 883 new cases and eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, September 17.
There are now 5726 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:
- Pulaski – 67
- Sebastian – 60
- Washington – 54
- Benton – 34
- Craighead – 32
- Jefferson – 32
The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas has increased by two to 389, Hutchinson said, including 72 (+7) patients on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1018.
Hutchinson reported 7910 PCR tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.