Coronavirus in Arkansas: 883 new cases, 8 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 883 new cases and eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, September 17.

There are now 5726 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:

Pulaski – 67

Sebastian – 60

Washington – 54

Benton – 34

Craighead – 32

Jefferson – 32

The net number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas has increased by two to 389, Hutchinson said, including 72 (+7) patients on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1018.

Hutchinson reported 7910 PCR tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.