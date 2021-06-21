Coronavirus in Arkansas: 90 new cases, two additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 90 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Monday, June 21.

There are 2,319 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 281 people are hospitalized and 63 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,876.

There have been 45,215 PCR tests this month and 24,688 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 17

Benton – 9

Saline – 6

Of the state’s 2,679,100 vaccine doses, 2,086,830 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,736 people have received only their first dose, while 968,173 people are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see increasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Vaccine doses are available throughout the state, and they continue to be effective at slowing the spread of this virus and preventing hospitalizations.”