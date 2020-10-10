Coronavirus in Arkansas: 908 new cases, 22 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced 908 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, October 10.

There are now 6,793 active cases across the state.

529 Arkansans have recovered since yesterday, making for a total of 79,541 recoveries across the state.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,552.

A total of 554 (-6) people are hospitalized and 98 (-3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 81
  • Washington-56
  • Craighead-51
  • Sebastian-48
  • Benton-41

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers