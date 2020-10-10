Coronavirus in Arkansas: 908 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced 908 new cases and 22 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, October 10.

There are now 6,793 active cases across the state.

529 Arkansans have recovered since yesterday, making for a total of 79,541 recoveries across the state.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,552.

A total of 554 (-6) people are hospitalized and 98 (-3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: