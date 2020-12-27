Coronavirus in Arkansas: 908 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released an update to the state’s COVID-19 statistics Thursday.

The state saw an increase of 649 new confirmed cases and 259 probable cases. This brings the number of new cases to 908 across the Natural State.

The number of active cases in Arkansas decreased by 835 to 21,454.

A total of 3,482 Arkansans have now died due to the virus — an increase of 41 over the previous day.

Of those deaths, 25 are reportedly delayed reporting from November.

The number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients increased by 34 to 1,093. Of those patients, 186 are on ventilators — an increase of 13 over the previous day.

The ADH updated the list of the top six counties for new cases. Those counties are: Pulaski, 170; Craighead, 82; Washington, 67; Faulkner, 55; Benton, 42; and Sebastian, 42.

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the ADH report.

“Yesterday was a much lower number of new cases, partly because of lower testing. Of the 41 deaths, 25 are delayed reporting from November. Regardless, this is a loss for all of us,” Hutchinson said, “Please continue to follow public health guidelines and recommendations.”