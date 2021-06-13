Coronavirus in Arkansas: 91 new cases, one additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 91 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, June 13.

There are 2,077 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 206 people are hospitalized and 40 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,861.

There have been 25,771 PCR tests this month and 13,352 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 19

Benton – 8

Crawford – 6

Of the state’s 2,663,300 vaccine doses, 2,049,508 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 230,443 people have received only their first dose, while 944,831 people are fully vaccinated.