Coronavirus in Arkansas: 961 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 961 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 28.

There are now 9303 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 265,674 PCR tests this month and 35,903 antigen tests.

A total of 91,441 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 108,640 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1875.

A total of 662 (-14) people are hospitalized and 99 (+5) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: