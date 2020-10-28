Coronavirus in Arkansas: 961 new cases, 18 additional deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 961 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, October 28.

There are now 9303 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 265,674 PCR tests this month and 35,903 antigen tests.

A total of 91,441 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 108,640 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1875.

A total of 662 (-14) people are hospitalized and 99 (+5) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Benton – 79
  • Pulaski – 66
  • Washington – 50
  • Craighead – 44
  • Greene – 41

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers