Coronavirus in Arkansas: 969 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 969 new cases and 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, September 3.

There are 63,081 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state and 861 deaths.

Hutchinson said there are 425 hospitalizations, down 10 from yesterday.

Hutchinson reported 7,827 tests in Arkansas over the last 24 hours.

Washington County is the top county with 211 cases. A total of 81% of those cases are age 18-24.

Other cases by county:

Pulaski – 90

Benton – 47

Sebastian – 36

Faulkner – 27

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, click here.