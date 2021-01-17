Coronavirus in Arkansas: 976 new cases, 1,875 new recoveries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 976 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths today.

There are 24,887 current active cases in the state, a decrease of 917 in the past 24 hours, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the 1,271 people in the hospital, 221 are on a ventilator.

The statewide death toll is 4,311.

Across the state, a total of 241,926 people have recovered from the virus, 1,875 of those in the last 24 hours.

Arkansas has issued 177,324 PCR tests this month and 44,574 antigen tests.

The leading counties in new cases are:

  1. Pulaski: 195
  2. Benton: 85
  3. Washington: 83
  4. Sebastian: 62
  5. Faulkner: 45

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers