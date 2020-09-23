Coronavirus in Arkansas: 982 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 982 new cases and 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, September 23.
There are now 6,777 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 68,178 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 75,646 cases.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1229.
A total of 468 (+9) people are hospitalized and 90 (+2) are on ventilators.
The top counties reporting new cases today include:
- Craighead- 79
- Pulaski – 75
- Benton – 57
- Washington – 51
- Jefferson – 50
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.