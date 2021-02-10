Coronavirus in Arkansas: a dip in new/active cases; 26 deaths

News

Governor: We all must work together to defeat the virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are fewer COVID-19 active cases and a decrease in hospitalizations, but Governor Asa Hutchinson reminds Arkansans that the infectious disease can spread rapidly.

In Wednesday’s, February 10, update Hutchinson said, “compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases. Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this an excuse to relax.”

The Arkansas Health Department (ADH) reported 1,092 new cases; 14,190 active cases. A decrease of 40 for a total of 735 hospitalizations. Ventilator usage increased by one to 138, and there were 26 additional deaths.

The state has a total of 309,940 cases and 231,828 recoveries.

A total of 9,997 tests have been administered: PCR = 7,790 and antigen = 2,207, per the ADH.

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST COVID-19 CASES

  • Pulaski, 163
  • Washington, 85
  • Benton, 71
  • Saline, 68
  • Faulkner, 56

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers