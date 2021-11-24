Coronavirus in Arkansas: Active cases and deaths both rise Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by 83 on Wednesday, and 16 additional deaths were reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 6,162 total active cases reported.

Total cases in Arkansas over the course of the pandemic rose to 525,824, while deaths are up tp 8,643.

Currently 344 Arkansans are hospitalized, down one from yesterday. Six new patients are on ventilators, increasing the total to 66.

In the past day, 14,133 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,435,957, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 322,104.

“Just over 14,000 more vaccinations were given out over the last 24 hours,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “This is great news as we continue to fight this virus into the holiday season.”