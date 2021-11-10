Coronavirus in Arkansas: active cases and deaths rise on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that active coronavirus cases rose by 177 on Wednesday, to 4,537.

There were three COVID-19 deaths reported, bringing the total in Arkansas during the pandemic to 8,525.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to 517,675. There are 296 Arkansans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 66 are on ventilators.

Of the state’s 4,224,100 vaccine doses received, 3,234,716 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Today’s numbers show that 1,413,682 people in Arkansas are fully immunized, while 296,121 have received their first dose.

The Arkansas counties with the most new cases added today are:

Benton – 54

Sebastian – 45

Washington – 44

New and active COVID cases have increased slightly from last week. This is worth noting. Vaccine doses are above last Wednesday’s level, and this is important. Let’s encourage vaccinations before winter sets in. pic.twitter.com/vhvQfTM8Fv — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 10, 2021

“New and active COVID cases have increased slightly from last week,” noted Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “Let’s encourage vaccinations before winter sets in.”