Coronavirus in Arkansas: Active cases fall by 356 while deaths inch upward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas were down by 356 on Monday as the number of hospitalizations rose.

There were 5,971 active cases of the virus reported Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that new cases went up by 270, raising total cases to 524,440.

The number of deaths increased by five in the data released Monday, with 8,620 people dead from the virus in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

Currently, 333 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than Sunday. As of Monday, 62 people in the state are on ventilators, one fewer than the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,812 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,431,543, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 317,375.

“It’s good to see our active cases decline as we head into a holiday week,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.