Coronavirus in Arkansas: Bars can reopen inside restaurants May 19, free-standing bars on May 26

Bars in restaurants can reopen May 19

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bars inside restaurants in Arkansas can reopen with new restrictions on Tuesday, May 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in Forrest City on Monday.

Free-standing bars will not be allowed to open until Tuesday, May 26, Hutchinson announced.

“That allows really every retail shop the ability to open even though we continue to be careful with our safety restrictions,” Hutchinson said.

