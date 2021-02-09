Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor says 12.8 percent of state vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas has vaccinated 12.8 percent of its population so far, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his weekly COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the vaccine has been made available at all of the state’s long-term care facilities, and more than 50 percent of teachers and staff at Arkansas schools have had access to vaccines, he estimated.

The governor said there’s still “a ways to go” vaccinating Arkansans ages 70 or older before the state can open up the rollout to additional populations.

Hutchinson announced that, nationally, one million doses of the vaccine will go to federally-qualified community health centers, including 12 in Arkansas with 120 clinics. He said it’s the start of a new federal effort to get the vaccine to rural and underserved areas.

Case update:

The number of deaths statewide due to COVID-19 rose by 42 on Tuesday, Hutchinson said. The state’s death toll is now 5,148.

Hutchinson announced 1,475 new cases, raising the cumulative total to 308,848 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Active cases dropped by 422 to 14,898.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas dipped by two to 775, including 137 patients on ventilators (-5).

You can watch Hutchinson’s full press conference from Tuesday, February 9, 2021 below: