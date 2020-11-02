Coronavirus in Arkansas: Hospitalizations rise to record-high 688

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported a new record-high in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 688, up by 33 since Sunday.

The hospitalized patients include 119 on ventilators, an increase of 12.

The state announced 584 new cases, including 464 confirmed through PCR testing and 120 probable cases resulting from antigen tests.

The top counties reporting new cases on Monday, November 2 include:

Pulaski – 48 cases

Washington – 37 cases

Craighead – 33 cases

Sebastian – 31 cases

White – 28 cases

There are now 8209 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, down by 285 since Sunday.

There's a decrease in new cases compared to last Monday & an increase in testing. While this is good news, we are seeing high numbers of deaths & hospitalizations. Tomorrow, I'll discuss winter strategy & we'll receive an update on AR schools & hospitals. https://t.co/sQEyRVi5Tx pic.twitter.com/DmGkVnUVGi — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 2, 2020

There were 27 additional virus deaths reported in the state on Monday, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 1,985.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said he plans to discuss winter strategy and provide an update on Arkansas schools and hospitals.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.