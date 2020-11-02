Coronavirus in Arkansas: Hospitalizations rise to record-high 688

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported a new record-high in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 688, up by 33 since Sunday.
The hospitalized patients include 119 on ventilators, an increase of 12.
The state announced 584 new cases, including 464 confirmed through PCR testing and 120 probable cases resulting from antigen tests.
The top counties reporting new cases on Monday, November 2 include:
- Pulaski – 48 cases
- Washington – 37 cases
- Craighead – 33 cases
- Sebastian – 31 cases
- White – 28 cases
There are now 8209 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, down by 285 since Sunday.
There were 27 additional virus deaths reported in the state on Monday, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 1,985.
Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday.
Hutchinson said he plans to discuss winter strategy and provide an update on Arkansas schools and hospitals.
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.