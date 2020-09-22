Coronavirus in Arkansas: Hospitalizations tick upward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson gave his weekly COVID-19 update in Little Rock on Tuesday, sharing details on the state’s “winter strategy” for dealing with the pandemic.

Hutchinson announced 486 new PCR cases (6810 tests performed) and 112 probable positive cases from antigen testing (651 tests).

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is trending upward and currently stands at 459 (+12).

The statewide death toll due to the virus rose to 1060 (+12) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

The governor shared the state’s following “Winter Strategies:”

Increase public flu shot participation

Perform one million COVDI-19 tests by October 24

Increase consistency of state contact tracing

Emphaize continued wearing of maskas and social distancing (lead by example)

Do not grow weary

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the weekly COVID-19 update in its entirety below: