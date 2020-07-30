Coronavirus in Arkansas: How many active cases are in your city?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement updated its city-level data on COVID-19 on Thursday detailing active cases by city statewide.

The top ten cities in Arkansas with active cases (as of July 27) are:

  1. Little Rock – 495
  2. Springdale – 421
  3. Fort Smith – 348
  4. Jonesboro – 189
  5. Rogers – 185
  6. Pine Bluff – 168
  7. Russellville – 166
  8. Conway – 150
  9. Hot Springs – 136
  10. Fayetteville – 136

Cities with less than ten active cases are not included in the data.

You can learn how many active cases are in your city by visiting this link and finding your city in the search bar.

