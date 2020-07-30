Coronavirus in Arkansas: How many active cases are in your city?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement updated its city-level data on COVID-19 on Thursday detailing active cases by city statewide.

The top ten cities in Arkansas with active cases (as of July 27) are:

Little Rock – 495 Springdale – 421 Fort Smith – 348 Jonesboro – 189 Rogers – 185 Pine Bluff – 168 Russellville – 166 Conway – 150 Hot Springs – 136 Fayetteville – 136

Cities with less than ten active cases are not included in the data.

You can learn how many active cases are in your city by visiting this link and finding your city in the search bar.