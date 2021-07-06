Coronavirus in Arkansas: Largest increase in hospitalizations since January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During his weekly media briefing Tuesday, July 6, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas has seen the largest increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since January.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a total of 416 people are hospitalized and 76 are on ventilators.

There are 270 new cases and six additional deaths due to the virus in the state.

There are 4,654 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,926.

There have been 13,203 PCR tests this month and 3,327 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 57

Garland – 28

Craighead, Washington – 16

Of the state’s 2,724,040 vaccine doses, 2,156,928 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 225,525 people have received only their first dose, while 1,003,703 people are fully vaccinated.

