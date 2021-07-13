Coronavirus in Arkansas: largest single day increase in cases since February

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, July 13, the largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases since February.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 1,476 new cases and 15 additional deaths due to the virus were reported in Arkansas.

There are 8,134 cases statewide considered active.

A total of 606 people are hospitalized and 98 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 5,970.

There have been 47,053 PCR tests this month and 21,081 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 215

Benton – 182

Washington – 146

Today’s report of 41 new hospitalizations should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans. 98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated. I’ll be in Forrest City this evening for another Community COVID Conversation. pic.twitter.com/I6TmqO9oc9 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 13, 2021

Of the state’s 2,738,380 vaccine doses, 2,190,420 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 233,886 people have received only their first dose, while 1,017,180 people are fully vaccinated.

