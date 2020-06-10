Coronavirus in Arkansas: More than 3000 active cases, 8 new hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 10,368 total COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 288 cases and four deaths since Tuesday.

The governor announced 8 new hospitalizations (181 total) and 4 new deaths (165 total).

Of the 288 new cases, Pulaski County had 51, Washington County had 44, Benton County had 37. All other counties had fewer than 20.

The governor said there were more than 3000 active cases.