Coronavirus in Arkansas: new record for active cases, over 4,000 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reached a record 27,822 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,886 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to the Coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, January 9.

A total of 1,346 people are hospitalized and 223 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 surpassed a milestone, reaching 4,010 .

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 382

Benton – 241

Washington – 235

Faulkner – 131

Pope – 119

Governor Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the latest COVID-19 report.

“There are 2,886 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our testing continues to be high, and vaccine distribution allows us to continue fighting this virus across the state,” Hutchinson said, “Continue to do your part over the weekend.”