Coronavirus in Arkansas: new record for active cases, over 4,000 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reached a record 27,822 active cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2,886 new cases and 44 additional deaths due to the Coronavirus in Arkansas on Saturday, January 9.

A total of 1,346 people are hospitalized and 223 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 surpassed a milestone, reaching 4,010 .

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 382
  • Benton – 241
  • Washington – 235
  • Faulkner – 131
  • Pope – 119

Governor Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the latest COVID-19 report.

“There are 2,886 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our testing continues to be high, and vaccine distribution allows us to continue fighting this virus across the state,” Hutchinson said, “Continue to do your part over the weekend.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers