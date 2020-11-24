Coronavirus in Arkansas: Cases rising in Northwest region

7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 2122 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas during his weekly virus update in Little Rock on Tuesday.

The 2122 new cases include 1421 confirmed through PCR testing and 701 probable positives resulting from antigen tests.

Hospitalizations due to the virus again rose to a record high (988 total, +14), including 160 patients on ventilators (-4).

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Washington – 205

Pulaski – 201

Benton – 174

Saline – 110

Craighead – 73

Northwest Arkansas has experienced the sharpest growth in new cases by region, according to a chart shown by Hutchinson on Tuesday:

The governor urged Arkansans to ‘answer the call’ from contact tracers, who might be trying to contact them to inform them of an exposure to COVID-19. The calls will come from the following numbers: (877) 272-6819, (833) 283-2019, (501) 686-5875

Hutchinson said the state performed 10,359 PCR tests and 4571 antigen tests over the last 24 hours

7-day Rolling Average of Percent Positive COVID-19 PCR Tests in Arkansas (August 2020-Present)

7-day Rolling Average of Percent Positive COVID-19 PCR and Antigen Tests in Arkansas (August 2020-Present)

You can watch the full weekly press conference from Tuesday, November 24 below: