Coronavirus in Arkansas: School start date pushed back to the week of August 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the start date of public schools in the fall will be pushed back to the week of August 24.

The governor said that the start date will be no later than August 26.

“This will give the school districts more time in order to make the adjustments necessary, to make sure the campus is ready, to make sure the teachers are prepared for the blended learning environment that we will be able to go through this year,” Hutchinson said.

“We are fully committed to school, we are committed to on-site instruction, but this announcement will be well-received by some and others not so much,” Hutchinson said. “We will be prepared for this school year.”

Hutchinson also revealed the guidelines that school districts will receive if/when a positive case is in the school.

