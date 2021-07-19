Coronavirus in Arkansas: state passes 6,000 deaths; hospitalizations rise by 106 over the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas has surpassed 6,000 deaths and hospitalizations have increased by 106 over the weekend due to COVID-19.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas reached 6,007 total deaths over the weekend due to COVID-19. 12 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours on July 19.

Arkansas also saw an increase in 85 hospitalizations over the weekend.

A total of 766 people are hospitalized and 124 are on ventilators.

There are 543 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

There have been 78,288 PCR tests this month and 40,775 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 118

Washington – 35

Saline – 34

Of the state’s 2,740,690 vaccine doses, 2,228,825 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 250,021 people have received only their first dose, while 1,028,950 people are fully vaccinated.

“We saw good vaccine numbers over the weekend, with an increase of nearly 16,000 doses administered. Unfortunately, we also saw an increase of over 100 hospitalizations,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Nearly all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated, so get your shot today.”