Coronavirus in Arkansas: State reports record-high 1107 new cases

MENA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas added a record-high 1107 new cases of COVID-19 at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s final daily coronavirus update on Friday in Mena.

According to Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), colleges and universities contributed 12.9 percent of the new cases on Friday.

Ten counties reported more than 20 new cases, including:

Pulaski – 105

Washingotn – 91

Craighead – 61

Benton – 52

Sebastian – 51

Jefferson – 47

Crawford – 35

Faulkner – 25

Garland – 24

There are currently 5713 cases statewide considered active by ADH.

Hutchinson announced 13 additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the statewide death toll to 953.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas remains at 392.

Hutchinson said the state performed 7,801 tests over the last 24 hours, a “robust, strong showing.”

There were 459 antigen test results received in Arkansas over the last 24 hours, he said, with 78 returning positive for a rate of 20.5 percent.

Friday marked Hutchinson’s final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas. He said the state would continue to provide updates in a weekly format or “as necessary.”

Of the 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, more than 100 are within the college community.

Romero said that is nearly 13% of our new cases statewide.

“Pointing to that age group as a major significant contributor to the numbers,” Romero said.

Arkansas businesses will remain open despite a rise in new COVID-19 cases from Thursday to Friday.

Hutchinson said he has not considered closing restaurants or other businesses in the state.

He said if we do see multiple days of over 1,000 cases, then state leaders will discuss if there is any additional action that needs to be taken, like concentrated testing.

“You don’t want to take action broadly in terms of restrictions and businesses if they’re not related to an increase in cases,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said a low percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 actually report having gone to a restaurant.

He said only 4% say they have compared to 13% who have been to retail stores,

Restaurant restrictions are lessening around the state.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health modified directives for restaurants with self-service stations like buffets and salad bars.

Capacity of these areas will be limited based on the ability to physically distance from others.

An employee will monitor the physical distancing and serving utensils will be replaced every hour.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Friday, September 11 below: