Coronavirus in Oklahoma: 377 new cases, one additional death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making for nearly 7,000 cases currently active.

One additional death was reported Monday, August 3. There have been 551 total coronavirus deaths statewide.

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 38,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March and over 31,000 have recovered.

Of the 3,275 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, there are now 628 people currently hospitalized.