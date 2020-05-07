Coronavirus postpones LPGA until August

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship, presented by P&G held at Pinnacle Country Club will be postponed until August 24th.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said the delay was necessary in order to ensure visiting players and spectators stay healthy.

The event is the city’s biggest of the year and rakes in tax revenue. Mayor Hines said he expects the new date to be just as successful, if not more. He said it’s not just players and fans bringing in the extra money, it’s also the workers, volunteers and sponsors that travel weeks in advance to help set up.

He said he’s hoping that since everybody has been cooped up at home during the pandemic, they’ll be itching to get out and do something come August.

“I think that there’s a good possibility that if we are able to maximize the spectator attendance at the event, it could be a record year.” Mayor Hines said.

NWA Championship organizers said they will be adding health and sanitation procedures throughout the course and event.

“We at Octagon have been working closely with LPGA, we ultimately came to the conclusion for all parties involved to postpone until June. We are continuing to work closely with local and state resources for guidelines and protocols. LPGA is leading that effort in the organizational standpoint. We are expecting to implement health and sanitation procedures for the event, throughout all facets of the event. Would expect to make those announcements as we get closer to the date.” Annye DeGrand Fox, Vice President, Octagon Entertainment and Sports Agency

A number of athletes also stay in guest homes around the area.

Mayor Hines said that this option will ultimately be left up to the host and player and whatever they are most comfortable with.

But he said there is plenty of hotel capacity in Northwest Arkansas to take in any visitors, and it likely won’t disrupt anyone’s decision to come participate.