Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Pulaski County coroner’s report released Wednesday said 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was killed during a predawn June 23 traffic stop when he stepped from his car and approached the deputy with something in his hand.

Brittain’s family has said the object was a jug of antifreeze used to chock a rear wheel because the car wouldn’t shift to park.

The Lonoke County sheriff fired Sgt. Michael Davis for not activating his body camera.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers