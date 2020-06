SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Sebastian County Coroner Ken Hobbs says two people died from the coronavirus at the Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith over the weekend.

According to Hobbs, an 87-year-old woman died Friday and had underlying health conditions.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old man who worked at the Van Buren Tyson plant died after being in the hospital for over 30 days.

Sebastian County has seen five deaths since the pandemic started.