ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Indian Creek swim beach at Beaver Lake in Benton County is closed until further notice.

According to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, the temporary closure is due to high levels of E-Coli that were found during routine testing.

Signs are posted discouraging swimming at the creek.

The ADH will continue testing and the site will re-open as soon as it’s safe.

Call the Beaver Project Office at 479-636-1210 for more information.