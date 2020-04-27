Costco coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Costco is coming to Little Rock.

According to officials with the City of Little Rock, the proposed Costco will be on Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road.

According to the West Pulaski Committee, several members took part in a virual meeting with Flake and Kelley Commercial Real Estate about development of a new retail center.

The proposed location would be west of Kroger and Starbucks.

The area is in the Little Rock city limits and zoned by the Planned Commercial Development.

According to the West Pulaski Committee, the application has been submitted to the city and they are on the scheduled for the May Planning Commission and the June City Directors meeting.

Officials hope to start contstruction in February 2021 and have a grand opening in July.

To see the plans for the new store, click here.